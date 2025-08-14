XRP coin prediction sends Ripple through the market as traders hunt for the next meme coin projects

XRP coin prediction sends Ripple through the market as traders hunt for the next meme coin projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Market analysts weigh in on the latest XRP coin prediction while fresh meme coin projects capture trader interest in the search for the next big winner.

Ripple fans, are you excited?

XRP coin prediction suggests this coin is on the edge of a major rebound. While price predictions suggest a surge, possibly to $30, the optimism shifts to the broader market. Coins that could benefit the most are smaller cryptos with strong fundamentals.

Why?

During a bull market, the cheap cryptos to buy with the highest upside potential are the easiest way to make the most money. You don’t have to be a millionaire to get them, but they could bring you massive ROI since they have plenty of space to grow.

Don’t worry if you don't know where to start. We've prepared the list of projects that could become the next meme coin with 100x potential.

Let's see.

XRP coin prediction: How far can Ripple grow?

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $2.63 $2.94 $3.24 2026 $3.88 $4.55 $4.75 2027 $6.39 $6.61 $7.78 2028 $9.12 $9.41 $11.16 2029 $13.15 $13.58 $15.90 2030 $19.14 $19.72 $22.99

As you can see, XRP coin prediction indicates Ripple is far from reaching $30. To reach this level, $XRP should first surpass its resistance levels at $4, $5, and $10, increase its adoption among banks and institutions, and get approval for XRP ETFs.

Higher potential ROI and brighter potential: These are new crypto coins outperforming XRP

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Features: Brings fast and cheap transactions to the BTC ecosystem, 116% staking APY, Bridge, and settlement and security layer.

Why can Bitcoin Hyper explode?

Thanks to $HYPER, investors have a variety of new blockchain use cases. If you missed Bitcoin while it was still low-cost, $HYPER is a great alternative. Investors think it is the next 10x Bitcoin option.

Presale information: Over $9.1 million raised. The next presale stage starts soon, so hurry and invest in Bitcoin Hyper before its price increases.

Invest in $HYPER now

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

Features: Forged in the 2017 bull market, Maxi Doge is the final form of the Shiba Inu family tree. It offers 333% APY, daily challenges, and gaming initiatives.

Why can Maxi Doge explode?

$MAXI outperforms greatest starts on the meme sky, providing utility and features they can't. As the next meme coin to explode, $MAXI could bring 100x gains.

Presale information: Over $830,000 raised. The next presale stage starts soon, so act now and buy $MAXI at the lowest price.

Invest in Maxi Doge now

TOKEN6900 ($T6900)

Features: Its key strength is honesty. TOKEN6900 doesn't have a utility or roadmap and is honest about that. Investors know exactly what they receive and are not tricked into empty promises.

Why will TOKEN6900 explode?

A bullish market often leads to YOLO moments, and TOKEN6900 is ideal for this type of trading. The project has a massive hype surrounding it and is the best crypto under 1 for short-term gains.

Presale information: Over $1.9 million raised, with the next presale stage starting in 2 days. Act now and buy $T6900!

Invest in $T6900 now

Snorter ($SNORT)

Features: Telegram trading bot for Solana and Ethereum. Offers top-notch features (rug pull protection, fast, secure swaps, automated sniping, copy trades, and more) with the lowest transaction fees and fastest execution times.

Why will Snorter explode?

AI crypto trading will grow 56x over the next five years and be worth $170 million by 2030. This potential could lead many investors to Snorter, which could be the next meme coin to hit $1.

Presale information: Over $3 million raised. Hurry and buy $SNORT for less now.

Invest in $SNORT now

Best Wallet ($BEST)

Features: Top-notch crypto storage with governance rights, access to the newest crypto presales, 91% staking APY, and lowest transaction fees.

Why will Best Wallet explode?

Best Wallet goes one step further than traditional crypto wallets, offering a wide range of improvements. With the crypto market expanding, every trader needs a reliable crypto wallet, and there is no better option than $BEST.

Presale information: Over $14.7 million raised. Act now and buy $BEST at the best price.

Invest in $BEST now

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE)

Features: Makes trading easier for smaller traders, providing them with trading insights, market strategies, and a collaborative community.

Why will Wall Street Pepe explode?

The project is among the best cryptos under $1 for massive gains. $WEPE is projected to follow the steps of Pepe and surge 2,000%.

Invest in $WEPE now

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Features: Earn bonuses in meme coins, 15333% staking APY, Mine-to-earn feature that allows investors to build a virtual meme coin mining rig.

Why will PEPENODE explode?

$PEPENODE is among the best meme coins trending now, thanks to its massive potential that combines the following factors:

Presale buyers can engage in the platform from day one

Approximately 70% of tokens for upgrades are burned, permanently reducing supply.

Staking rewards are high and could attract yield-seeking investors.

Presale information: Over $58,000 raised. Act fast to secure the best price ever.

Invest in PEPENODE now

SUBBD ($SUBBD)

Features: 20% staking APY, makes content creation easier and faster, allowing influencers to make meaningful relationships with fans.

Why will $SUBBD explode?

The global generative AI in content creation market will increase to $80.12 billion by 2030. As an AI-powered platform, SUBBD could be at the forefront of the development, bringing 100x gains to early investors.

Presale information: Over $990,000 raised. Act now to buy $SUBBD before the upcoming price increase.

Invest in $SUBBD now

Cheap Crypto to Buy With the Highest Upside Potential Amid the Positive XRP Coin Prediction

Not only does the XRP coin prediction lead to increased trust in Ripple, but it also results in another bull run.

In this case, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900, Snorter, Best Wallet, Wall Street Pepe, PEPENODE, and SUBBD could be the next meme coins to explode. These have what it takes to succeed and become the best altcoins. Hurry and buy them for less while you still can.

News.Az