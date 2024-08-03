Yandex metrika counter

XRP drops 14% in 3 days: What’s next?

The price of Ripple's XRP token has dropped by 14% over the last three days, falling from $0.66 to around $0.56.

Analysts are divided on the future outlook. Veteran trader Peter Brandt suggests the XRP/BTC pair indicates a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, implying further declines. However, some analysts remain optimistic, predicting potential price rebounds to new highs within a year. The current Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP is 33, suggesting the asset is oversold, which could indicate a price reversal​ (CryptoPotato)​.

