XRP ETFs could attract up to $8 billion if the Clarity Act passes

XRP ETFs could attract up to $8 billion if the Clarity Act passes

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Standard Chartered has projected that XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could attract between $4 billion and $8 billion in new inflows during their first year if the proposed CLARITY Act becomes law, a development that analysts say could significantly reshape the XRP market and drive a major price re-rating.

The forecast comes as XRP continues to struggle despite a series of regulatory victories and the launch of multiple ETF products, News.az reports.

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The cryptocurrency is currently trading around $1.13-$1.18, nearly 40% lower than the start of the year and roughly 70% below its all-time high of $3.65.

Standard Chartered Sees Massive Upside for XRP ETFs

According to the banking giant, XRP ETFs have already attracted approximately $1.44 billion since their launch in November 2025. However, most of those inflows have reportedly come from retail investors rather than large institutional players.

Standard Chartered argues that the passage of the CLARITY Act could change that dynamic dramatically by providing legal certainty around XRP's regulatory status. Such clarity could encourage pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors to enter the market, potentially increasing ETF inflows by three to six times current levels.

The bank estimates that institutional participation could push total XRP ETF inflows to between $4 billion and $8 billion within a year of the legislation being approved.

The $1.45 XRP Barrier Remains the Key Obstacle

Analysts point to a significant supply wall around the $1.45 price level as one of the main reasons XRP has struggled to sustain rallies throughout 2026.

Market data suggest that approximately 1.16 billion XRP tokens are concentrated around this price range. Many investors who purchased XRP during previous market cycles are believed to be waiting to sell once the token returns to their break-even level.

As a result, every rally toward the $1.45-$1.50 range has faced heavy selling pressure, limiting upside momentum despite positive regulatory developments and growing ETF adoption.

Why Retail Demand Has Not Been Enough

While ETF inflows have helped support XRP prices and prevent deeper declines, analysts say retail demand alone has not been sufficient to absorb the massive volume of tokens available for sale near the $1.45 level.

Institutional investors, by contrast, have the capital required to absorb large-scale selling pressure and potentially push XRP into a new trading range.

According to Standard Chartered's thesis, the key factor preventing these investors from entering the market has been regulatory uncertainty. The CLARITY Act is viewed as a potential solution by providing a legal framework that could offer long-term certainty for digital assets such as XRP.

How the CLARITY Act Could Change the Market

Supporters of the legislation argue that a clear legal classification for XRP would remove one of the biggest barriers preventing institutional participation.

If passed, the law could encourage large investment firms, pension funds, and wealth managers to allocate capital through XRP ETF products, creating a new wave of demand that has been largely absent from the market so far.

Standard Chartered believes this institutional demand would not only boost ETF inflows but could also help XRP overcome the persistent resistance zone that has capped price gains throughout the year.

XRP Price Outlook for the End of 2026

Analysts outline several potential scenarios depending on the outcome of the legislation.

If the CLARITY Act fails to advance, XRP could remain under pressure and potentially revisit the $0.80-$1.00 range as investor optimism fades.

A successful passage of the legislation could support a move toward $1.60-$2.20 by the fourth quarter, driven by improving sentiment and growing institutional participation.

In the most bullish scenario, where the law passes, ETF inflows accelerate significantly, and broader macroeconomic conditions become favorable, XRP could potentially challenge the $2.50-$3.50 range, approaching its previous record highs.

Investors Watching Legislative Progress Closely

Market participants are increasingly focused on the progress of the CLARITY Act, viewing it as one of the most important catalysts for XRP in 2026.

While Standard Chartered's $8 billion forecast presents a compelling upside case, analysts caution that institutional demand must materialize in practice for the projection to become reality.

For now, the combination of regulatory developments, ETF inflows, and institutional adoption remains at the center of the XRP investment narrative. Whether XRP can break through its long-standing resistance and enter a new growth phase may ultimately depend on whether the legal clarity sought by investors becomes law.

News.Az