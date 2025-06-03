XRP looks Bullish after SEC win – still, these top Crypto presales might be 2025’s true 100x winners

XRP looks Bullish after SEC win – still, these top Crypto presales might be 2025’s true 100x winners

The crypto market has entered a new bullish phase after a strong rally, with most coins now consolidating at higher price levels. XRP remains a major talking point among investors following its win in the years-long SEC lawsuit.

Ripple agreed to pay a reduced $50 million fine, far below the original $125 million penalty, which helped drive XRP’s price up to $2.19, according to CoinGecko.

With the SEC’s 60-day status report deadline approaching, many believe this is just the beginning for XRP.

Meanwhile, attention is shifting toward new opportunities. Solaxy ($SOLX), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) are gaining serious traction as top crypto presales, with strong potential for major upside in the coming weeks.

Let’s check out the details.

XRP’s Next Big Move? SEC Case Wrap-Up Could Ignite a Bull Market Surge

XRP is starting to turn heads again, and honestly, it feels like we could be on the verge of something big. It’s been a long and rocky road with the SEC, marked by nearly five years of legal back-and-forth.

Now that the June 16 deadline is coming up for the SEC to file its 60-day status report, traders are beginning to think this could finally be the resolution everyone’s been waiting for.

Price-wise, XRP is holding up well. It’s trading above both the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, and there’s a bullish triangle forming on the charts.

Resistance is sitting around $2.30 to $2.35, and if it breaks past that, we could be looking at a run toward $2.75 or even January’s $3.40 high. Momentum’s building, too: RSI is up, MACD just crossed, and volume’s been climbing.

And here’s the thing, XRP rallies don’t usually happen in a vacuum. They tend to pull other coins up with them.

That’s why a lot of investors are turning to top crypto presales for the potentially best returns right now. If the timing’s right, this could be a smart way to ride the next wave.

Solaxy Unveils Solana’s First Layer-2 – And It Could Redefine the Network’s Future

Solaxy is making its way as one of the most talked-about projects this year thanks to its impressive features. As the first Layer-2 solution for Solana, it aims to greatly impact how this network operates, especially in terms of speed, scalability, and transaction costs.

Source: Investing

While many projects are built around empty hype and no real value, $SOLX brings great utility with its new blockchain. No more bottlenecks on Solana’s mainnet, meaning that there won’t be any failed transactions when the network is congested.

The fundraising has passed $43 million, and investors have less than 13 days to join the presale before it ends. Currently, tokens go for $0.001744 each, making it an excellent entry point for one of the top crypto presales.

Users can join the growing community on the official X and Telegram page, which counts more than 92k followers combined.

Snorter Bot Is the Secret Weapon Solana Traders Didn’t Know They Needed

Snorter Bot is quickly becoming a go-to tool for meme coin traders who are tired of juggling a dozen apps just to make a simple trade.

Source: Investing

Everything happens right inside Telegram: you can buy, snipe, and manage your tokens without needing fancy dashboards or complex wallet setups.

It runs on Solana with its own super-fast routing engine and even helps block sketchy tokens before you get burned.

The $SNORT token powers it all, unlocking lower trading fees and allowing you to earn rewards through staking (up to 823% APY, which is quite impressive).

The presale has already achieved massive success, with more than $6.7 million raised so far, and there are no signs of slowing down soon.

With Bitcoin just passing the $ 105,000 mark, now is the perfect time to consider jumping on board before the next token burn.

BTC Bull Token Follows Bitcoin’s Road To $1 Million – Gives BTC Airdrops For Each Significant Milestone It Achieves

BTC Bull Token is making headlines with its innovative presale approach that gives real Bitcoin rewards to all its holders.

It recognizes that Bitcoin will reach astronomical figures in our lifetimes and gives BTC airdrops for each $50k milestone it achieves. In between, there will be regular token burns that will boost $BTCBULL’s scarcity and, at the same time, ensure its price rises accordingly.

The presale has already achieved massive success with more than $6.7 million raised so far without any signs of slowing down soon.

With Bitcoin just passing the $105k mark, now is the perfect time to consider jumping on board just before the next token burn.

Best Wallet Token Is Fueling Crypto’s Fastest-Growing Self-Custody App for Traders

Best Wallet Token is the latest addition to one of the largest crypto wallets on the market, serving as the backbone of this ecosystem.

It enables users to hold 60+ blockchains simultaneously with a built-in DEX aggregator, connecting to over 200 decentralized exchanges for optimal trading rates across various tokens.

Investors can participate in the presale using cryptocurrency or traditional bank cards at the current price of $0.025125 per coin. Fundraising is nearing the $13 million milestone, making this one of the top crypto presales to consider buying now.

Additionally, users can get insights into the most promising new projects through the “Upcoming Projects” tab, which spotlights fresh coins with impressive potential.

SUBBD Token Merges AI and Content Creation Into One Ultimate Platform

SUBBD is trying something different, and it makes a lot of sense. It's an AI-driven platform designed for content creators, enabling them to utilize innovative tools to create videos, images, voices and even complete profiles more efficiently and easily.

But it's not just about saving time, it’s also about actually making money. Creators can earn through subs, tips, NFTs, and other options without the usual high platform fees.

Fans aren’t left out either. Holding the $SUBBD token gives them access to exclusive content and voting rights on big decisions. Staking yields a solid 20% APY and bonus perks.

The presale has nearly $600k generated in record time, creating a sense of urgency among investors.

XRP’s Rally Is Just the Start – Top Crypto Presales Could Deliver Bigger Gains

While XRP’s recent surge has stirred excitement, tokens like Solaxy ($SOLX), Snorter Bot ($SNORT), BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) are quickly becoming investor favorites.

With strong use cases, fast-growing communities, and early entry points, these top crypto presales could offer even bigger returns in 2025.

If you're eyeing the next breakout, these projects are a must-have for any profit-hungry trader’s portfolio.

