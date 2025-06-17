XRP price may soar by 530% to reach $14: Analyst outlines key factors behind

XRP traders say it has the potential to rally to $14 if a technical setup similar to that in 2017 plays out, but a bull pennant breakout will be needed soon, News.Az reports citing Coin Telegraph.

XRP’s price has been trading between $2.05 and $2.40 over the last month while consolidating in a bull pennant in the weekly time frame.

Several analysts say the current technical setup mirrors the 2017 price action that preceded a massive breakout to all-time highs.

XRP price eyes a 530% rally into double-digits

XRP price has been consolidating below $3.00 since Feb. 1. Still, analysts argue that it could see a massive recovery from the current level if it follows a breakout like it did in 2017.

Crypto analyst Mikybull Crypto said that XRP’s price action in the three-week time frame seems to follow a 2017 playbook where a breakout from a bull pennant led to an over 1,300% upward move to all-time highs around $3.40.

“I have seen this movie before,” the analyst said in a June 17 post on X, adding: “2017 rally vibes coming up.”

XRP/USD three-week chart. Source: Mikybull Crypto The altcoin’s price action follows a similar setup on the weekly time frame, as shown below.

A bull pennant is a bullish continuation setup that forms when the price makes a sharp move higher (the flag pole), then pauses and consolidates in a small symmetrical triangle (the pennant). XRP/USD weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Bull pennants typically resolve after the price breaks above the triangle’s resistance line and rises by as much as the previous uptrend’s height. This puts the upper target for XRP price at $14, or a 530% increase from the current price.

Related: Trident Digital to create XRP treasury of up to $500M

These analyses align with previous predictions of XRP reaching $27 based on chart fractals, Elliott wave analysis and Fibonacci extensions. Others say XRP price could rally by 1,100% to $25 if a spot XRP ETF is approved in the United States.

XRP price needs to reclaim 200-day SMA

XRP’s potential to move higher is part of a recovery that began on April 10 and saw the relative strength index (RSI) rise to 52 at the time of writing from oversold conditions at 29.

XRP bulls are focused on breaking the resistance at $2.27 — the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

The bullish case for the altcoin hinges on turning the resistance between $2.37 (the 200-day SMA) and $2.65 into new support.

A close above this level will signal another escape break above the 50-day SMA, paving the way for a return to $3.00 or the seven-year high above $3.31.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, breaking resistance at $2.65 could launch a sustained recovery, which could see the XRP rise above $3.00.