XRP price prediction 2025-2030: Will ripple's growth push XRP past $10? (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta description

There is a lot of hype around XRP at the moment and whether it can reach $10. We are not believers but have some great alternatives.

If you consume crypto media you will see there is a lot of buzz at the moment about Ripple ($XRP). Some are wondering will Ripple’s growth push $XRP past $10. Considering the price of the altcoin is down over 16% over the last 7 days, as you can see from the chart, we think this is very unlikely. In fact, we are quite bearish about its chances.

There have been too many false dawns with $XRP like when they won their case against the SEC, which has since been reopened. As is shown in this article, the price of $XRP is more likely to drop to $2 if bulls can not get it back up to $2.90. We think $10 is a pipedream for the near future and instead, want to focus on other tokens that can provide bigger gains in a quicker time frame.

The tokens we are talking about are actually going through presale at the moment. That means they have low prices and market caps giving them plenty of room to grow. They also have huge potential:

Solaxy ($SOLX)

Mind of Pepe ($MIND)

Best Wallet Token ($BEST)

SpacePay ($SPY)

These are the best of some very interesting presale projects right now.

Solaxy- Another milestone hit as this Solana solution keeps growing

One of the most hotly anticipated tokens currently going through presale is Solaxy ($SOLX). Its presale has been steadily raising money with no let-off and has now hit another milestone as it surpassed the $18 million mark. The project's timing is very important here as it is the first Solana Layer 2 solution.

It's also a multi-chain token with the power of Ethereum also behind it. This will make it popular with most investors. However, what's most important is that it will offer unmatched scalability and a future-proof network. That is very important at a time when Solana’s popularity is so high it has led to congestion.

The presale price will go up again in a day so get the best value while you can.

Mind of Pepe- The futuristic token that has started its presale off on fire

We may not be believers that Ripple’s growth will push $XRP past $10 dollars but we are believers in Mind of Pepe ($MIND). For one reason its presale has started out on fire, it has raised over $5.2 million in just three weeks which puts it on track to be something special. The AI and meme combo is likely to be very popular but so is the main quality of the project.

What is most fascinating about Mind of Pepe is that it's a self-sovereign AI agent. This means that the AI will have its own personality that controls the project. It will be in charge of its own wallet, interact with d’Apps, and also run its own X and Telegram account. Telegram members will even be able to avail of tokens that are made for them there.

Mind of Pepe is another presale where its price is going up in one day so act fast.

Best Wallet Token- Invest in the wallet that will soon be the market’s number-one

We might look back at the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale and consider it a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in a few years. It could be the equivalent of giving people a chance to invest in Meta Mask years ago. We say this because it looks like Best Wallet will soon be the crypto market’s number-one choice. It expects to have 40% of the market share by as early as next year.

This kind of growth in very little time would indicate that it will take over the market very soon. Not only will you make a huge profit by investing but you’ll also get perks for Best Wallet. These include early access to the hottest presales, enhanced staking rewards, cheaper transaction fees, and community governance.

The presale has raised over $9.2 million and like the other two, its price will increase in just one day.

SpacePay- The future of crypto payments is being made simple by this project

One of the problems crypto faces when it comes to breaking into the fiat currency space is paying with crypto is a more lengthy process time-wise. SpacePay ($SPY) wants to change this by making POS transactions with crypto easier than ever. The project will make it possible to pay with just a few clicks that could revolutionize paying with crypto.

Conclusion

As you can see we are not buying into any $XPP hype at the moment. We need to see more, especially when there are better investment opportunities out there at the moment. The above four presale projects have a chance to be special but the key is to get in early before the prices skyrocket.

News.Az