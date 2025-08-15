XRP price prediction: Surge to $18 in sight? Remittix emerges as the superior payment play for long-term holders

XRP price prediction: Surge to $18 in sight? Remittix emerges as the superior payment play for long-term holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Picture this: XRP, a veteran of the crypto world, suddenly climbing toward $18—a lofty target that sounds like the dream of every holder.

But now, imagine a fresh contender is emerging—Remittix, a PayFi (payments + DeFi) project that may offer even more meaningful value in the long run.

Let’s check out both ideas, starting with how XRP might crack $18, and why Remittix might outperform over time.

Can XRP really surge toward $18?

Some bullish analysts are convinced it's possible. One Elliot Wave–based forecast suggests XRP could hit $18 by mid-2025, contingent on a breakout and strong momentum.

The path? A short-term climb to around $5, a correction, then a sustained rally toward that lofty benchmark.

Other technical commentators cite a powerful year-end candle, on par with what XRP saw in 2017, that could trigger an 830% surge, potentially catapulting it to $18 (albeit with wild swings along the way).

And there’s broader optimism too.

XRP price predictions from analysts, as reported by sources like Bravenewcoin, forecast XRP reaching $5 to $10 by the end of 2025, provided market sentiment remains bullish and regulatory headwinds subside.

AbsGMCrypto are even more convinced that XRP could go on to hit $15 in the short term and even $26.5 by 2030.

Regardless of the outcome, investors must play it safe, as high-reward investments come with significant risk, particularly since XRP is still reeling from the ongoing regulatory turmoil and broader market fluctuations.

Why Remittix could be a PayFi powerhouse for the long term

While XRP’s move toward $18 hinges on comparisons and technical setups, Remittix (RTX) is offering something more grounded: real-world infrastructure with use-case clarity.

Payfi in action: Remittix enables near-instant crypto-to-fiat transfers directly to bank accounts, eliminating FX fees and delivering funds within minutes.

Competitive edge: Unlike XRP, which targets banks and institutions, Remittix is designed for everyday users and businesses. Its interface is straightforward, it integrates with local networks, and it solves a real problem: cheap, fast cross-border payments.

Momentum building: The project recently passed its CertiK audit, hitting, or even surpassing, its $18 million soft cap with over 588 million tokens sold.

Real utility, real talk: Top platforms are positioning Remittix as a credible payment alternative to legacy systems like Stripe or Wise, and even to crypto-native wallets like Coinbase. It’s capturing attention from ETH whales and long-term investors who value infrastructure-backed growth.

So, while XRP price predictions show there are slimmer chances for XRP to reach $18, Remittix, on the flip side, offers a different narrative: infrastructure-backed growth, meaningful use cases, and investor interest rooted in solving real payment challenges. It may not deliver explosive breakout headlines.

Thus, for long-term holders who prefer sustainable value, Remittix is exactly where the smart money might lie.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az