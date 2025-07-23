XRP price prediction: Time for Ethereum to take a back seat and XRP, RTX to steal the show

XRP price prediction: Time for Ethereum to take a back seat and XRP, RTX to steal the show

XRP has reclaimed the $3.40–$3.56 range this week, outpacing Ethereum’s recent gains and drawing fresh focus on its institutional catalysts. With XRP price prediction models highlighting a path toward $5 and beyond, traders are shifting attention away from Ethereum’s $3,756 high and considering PayFi newcomer Remittix (RTX) for outsized returns.

Institutional Flows Power XRP Price Prediction

Recent ETF approvals and inflows have underwritten XRP price prediction forecasts above $4. XRP trading between $3.403 and $3.557 reflects a 3.76% range as leveraged funds pile in. Futures open interest hit a record $11 billion, while leveraged XRP ETFs netted $160 million last week.

In contrast, Ethereum’s ETFs saw inflows of $5.5 billion, but Ethereum holders face diminishing yield as staking rates compress below 4%. These flows suggest XRP price prediction levels near $5 are attainable once spot ETF applications clear, putting Ethereum firmly in secondary view.

On‑Chain and Technical Signals Validate the Rally

Whale transactions and on‑chain metrics support bullish XRP price prediction scenarios. Exchange reserves dropped below 950 million XRP, indicating accumulation. Technically, XRP’s 12‑hour SuperTrend flipped bullish on July 16, mirroring Ethereum’s signal in early June before ETH ran to $3,756.

Sustained closes above the $3.60 trail point to XRP price prediction targets at $4.20 and $5.00—levels that would flip Ethereum into its rear‑view mirror in terms of immediate upside potential.

Remittix Set to Steal the Show

While Ethereum debates scaling upgrades, Remittix (RTX) is executing real‑world payment rails that could outshine legacy networks. Its CertiK audit clearance and Q3 wallet beta plans have catalyzed a presale that has raised $16.7 million+, with over 560million RTX sold at $0.0842. A $250 K giveaway rewards early backers, driving user growth as Remittix edges toward its $18 million soft cap.

Here’s why RTX will shine;

Instant fiat conversion with zero hidden charges

Transparent flat‑fee model undercuts bank remittances

Real‑world utility for cross‑border payouts in 30+ countries

Built‑in staking rewards and cross‑chain compatibility

100% of transfer funds reach recipients

These features position RTX as a best crypto presale play that combines the Ethereum‑style DeFi promise with tangible PayFi use cases, promising a stronger upside than Ethereum’s routine network upgrades.

Time for XRP and RTX to Shine

XRP price prediction models now favor a 30–60% rally to $4.20 and $5.00, powered by ETFs, whale moves, and technical signals that have already eclipsed recent Ethereum gains. Meanwhile, Remittix offers a complementary high‑beta entry into real‑world payments with audited code, a live bonus tier, and a community giveaway.

As Ethereum settles into its staking and ETF narrative, stacking positions in XRP for regulated upside and Remittix for PayFi innovation can capture both steady protocol-driven gains and asymmetric, life‑changing returns.

