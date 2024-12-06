XRP price soars over 300% in a month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ripple’s cryptocurrency, XRP, has experienced a remarkable surge, rising more than 300% in just a month and nearly 1,000% from its early 2021 price of $0.22 to its current value of $2.37.

In fact, XRP has become the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of around $135 billion - after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether - thanks to its recent rally, News.Az reports, citing Forbes. The surge in XRP mirrors the trend seen across cryptocurrencies after Trump won the U.S. presidential elections, as hopes that the new administration will take a friendly approach toward digital currencies sparked unprecedented interest in them. After all, in one of his rallies, Trump said he would make the U.S. the “crypto capital” of the world. This has led to the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, crossing the $100,000 mark for the first time ever - more than doubling from the level of $44,000 at the beginning of the year.Ripple is a digital payment network that uses its cryptocurrency, XRP, to facilitate fast and low-cost international money transfers.For Ripple, it’s not just the Trump factor driving the move in XRP. Back in 2020, the U.S. SEC alleged that Ripple raised more than $1.3 billion in 2013 by selling XRP in an unregistered security offering to investors. Ripple stated that XRP should not be treated as a security. In 2023, the court ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to the public on an exchange and that it did not violate federal securities laws. However, the court also ruled that XRP is a security if sold to institutional investors. This mixed ruling led the SEC to seek a $2 billion fine against Ripple. But this didn’t go the SEC’s way, and the court imposed a $125 million penalty instead. A couple of months back, a judge denied the SEC’s motion to appeal the ruling.

News.Az