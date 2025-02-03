XRP price to reach $10: DeepSeek predicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Like the rest of the market, XRP plunged deep into the red zone on Monday, losing 8.9% over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports citing Coincodex.

The reason for the drop can likely be attributed to Trump’s newly announced tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico.

Luckily, the stock market opened on a positive note today, so XRP and others will probably recoup some of their earlier losses. In fact, XRP has shown a 7.6% positive return over the last hour, Bitcoin has been up 2.8%, and the rest are mostly also in the green over this short time period.

At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $2.58, which is its lowest price since early January.

DeepSeek sees $10 as a possibility in 2025 (if the stars align)

We asked DeepSeek, the most powerful AI model currently available to regular people, to outline potential market scenarios for XRP and the price ranges we can expect based on each.

Here’s what it returned:

Somewhat similar to when we asked DeepSeek about Bitcoin, the model listed 5 key factors that will influence XRP’s price over the coming months. Let’s explore each of them in more detail:

Regulatory clarity: The outcome of Ripple's ongoing legal battle with the U.S. SEC (over whether XRP is a security) will significantly impact its price. Trump’s favorable stance toward crypto, the appointment of David Sacks as AI and crypto czar, the changing of the old guard at the SEC, and close connections to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse all indicate a favorable outcome for Ripple. Adoption by financial institutions: XRP's utility for cross-border payments depends on adoption by banks and payment providers. Increased partnerships (e.g., with central banks or remittance firms) could drive demand, as will the rollout of RLUSD, an XRP Ledger-based stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. Market cycles: Cryptocurrencies often follow boom-bust cycles. If 2025 aligns with a bullish macro trend (e.g., post-Bitcoin halving in 2024), XRP could benefit from broader market optimism. Competition: Ripple faces competition from other blockchain payment solutions (e.g., Stellar, CBDCs, etc.). XRP's ability to maintain relevance will affect its value. Tokenomics: XRP's circulating supply (~55 billion) and Ripple's escrowed holdings (controlled releases) could influence price stability, especially given the fact that the XRP rich list is highly concentrated at the top.

DeepSeek concluded its analysis with the following statement: “While XRP has strong fundamentals (speed, low fees, banking partnerships), its price in 2025 hinges on regulatory outcomes and adoption. A realistic upper bound in a bullish scenario is $5 – $10, though this depends on Ripple overcoming legal challenges and expanding its use cases.” Given the fact that Ripple’s win over the SEC seems very likely and adoption will only increase thanks to RLUSD and new partnerships, the bullish scenario actually seems significantly more plausible than the model’s Conservative and Bearish scenarios.

News.Az