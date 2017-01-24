Yandex.Taxi coming to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Yandex will open a representative office in Azerbaijan in the near future, a source close to the matter told Trend.

The company’s aim is to develop Yandex services for Azerbaijani users, in particular, to launch the Yandex.Taxi service in Baku in the near future, according to the source.

In connection with the opening of a Yandex office in Azerbaijan, the Moscow office has already solved the issues concerning license certificates and programs, the source said.

“The issues related to the navigation system are currently being solved.”

The Yandex.Taxi app is accessible on the devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

Yandex is recruiting customer support specialists in Azerbaijan. One of the requirements is the ability to work with large amounts of data and promptly handle incoming requests, as well as the ability to work with clients, taxi companies and drivers.

Yandex is a Russian multinational technology company specializing in internet-related services and products. Yandex operates the largest search engine in Russia with about 60 percent market share in that country.

News.Az

News.Az