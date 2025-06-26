Yemen's Houthis mobilize 82,000 volunteers for potential operations against Israel

Fayez al-Hanami, the official spokesperson for the Houthi administration in Sana'a, revealed that these volunteers have finished the initial stage of training as part of a program dubbed "Al-Aqsa Storm," News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He also confirmed that the second phase has already begun, with plans to recruit up to 100,000 additional fighters in the capital alone.

Similar training programs are reportedly underway in other Houthi-controlled regions, including Saada, Amran, Hajjah, and Jawf.

This development occurs amid rising tensions in the Middle East, accompanied by escalating military rhetoric from Iran and its regional allies.