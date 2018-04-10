Yemeni blogger not blacklisted by Azerbaijan's MFA for illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A citizen of the Republic of Yemen, blogger Nada Ahmed Ali Al-Nahdi addressed a letter asking for not including her name to the “List of foreign citizens who ha

In her letter, Al-Nahdi reaffirmed her full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws, and regulations.

Furthermore, Al-Nahdi stressed that she was not aware of the consequences of an illegal visit and stated that her visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and expressed her apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Al-Nahdi also attested that she would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future without the consent of the Government of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

