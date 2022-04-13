Yerevan, Baku should sign peace treaty soon: Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and a peace treaty should be signed between Yerevan and Baku soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a parliamentary session on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Pashinyan noted that the joint border commission between the two countries must be convened by April 30.

“At the same time, it is necessary to work with the Azerbaijani side. Armenia should take a legitimate position in the negotiations on the delimitation of borders as possible, based on facts, not desires,” he added.

On April 6 in Brussels, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel. During the meeting which lasted over four hours, the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April.

President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan also agreed to instruct the country’s foreign ministers to work on the preparation of a future peace treaty, which would address all necessary issues.

News.Az