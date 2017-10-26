Yerevan Circus moves to MFA - BUTTINSKY BALAYAN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is such a strange establishment.

Minister Edward Nalbandian shies away from the question of Deutsche Welle TV host on territorial integrity, his deputy Shavarsh Kocharyan constantly speaks nonsense about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan serves as a buttinsky.

While Nalbandian asserts that "the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is conditioned not by a territorial dispute, but by the necessity of implementing human rights", Kocharyan publicly voices stupidity, and Balayan's role is rather modest - he is an armchair commentator, accustomed to drawing attention to himself in social networks by tapping on the keyboard.

A fighter of the virtual front who rose to the rank of a veteran in the Call of duty shooting game, scribbles messages for each occasion in between the games. The benefit of playing games in English allows you to clearly state your vague thoughts.

One of the latest masterpieces of Balayan's armchair analysis was his Twitter comment on the speech of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the meeting on "Strengthening security in the Mediterranean and cooperation in the context of a large flow of migrants and refugees" organized in the framework of OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo.

"Baku once again did not refrain from cheap manipulations, taking advantage of a platform that has nothing to do with the Karabakh conflict - the OSCE Ministerial Conference in Palermo, in order to divert the attention of the world public from the corruption scandals in which it is involved," Balayan wrote pathetically.

So what did Mammadyarov say at the conference in Palermo? He said that Azerbaijan's sensitivity to the issue of internally displaced persons is quite understandable. "This problem is due to the fact that Armenia occupied and holds under occupation the territory of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven surrounding regions in gross violation of the international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and through military aggression," he said.

The Minister stated that Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing against about 1 million Azerbaijanis living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and in Armenia in gross violation of the international humanitarian law. "This has turned Azerbaijan into a country that accounts for the largest percentage of internally displaced persons per capita. At present, taking into account the population growth, the number of internally displaced persons exceeds 1.2 million people," Mammadyarov said.

At the same time, he noted that in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and additional protocols to the document, Armenia is implementing a policy of resettlement of Syrian Armenians to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Where else can the minister speak about the Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons if not at the meeting on "Strengthening security in the Mediterranean and cooperation in the context of a large flow of migrants and refugees". This is the most appropriate event for this speech. And it is quite natural to note the cause of the emergence of refugees and internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan - the military aggression of Armenia and the subsequent occupation of 20% of the country's territory.

It is a pity that Balayan did not comment on the speech of his Minister Nalbandian at this event.

"There are about 22,000 refugees from Syria living in Armenia, which makes our country the third in terms of the location of Syrian refugees in Europe. This caused a number of problems for the country of 3 million people, which in the recent past already received hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Azerbaijan," Nalbandian said.

As you can see, Balayan noticed a speck in someone else's eye, but did not even notice that Nalbandian did mention the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, speaking of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan.

