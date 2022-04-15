Yerevan confirms planned meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special envoys of Armenia and Turkiye, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic respectively, will hold the next round of talks on the normalization of relations between the two countries in Vienna, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The date of the talks is still being specified, Vahan Hunanyan said.

“There is a preliminary agreement between the parties that the next meeting [of special envoys] may take place in Vienna. The public will be duly informed when the date and place are finally confirmed,” he added.

The Armenian and Turkish special envoys held the first round of talks on January 14 in Moscow and the second one on February 24 in Vienna.

