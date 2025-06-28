Yerevan court jails Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan for two months

"Unfortunately, Judge Melkonyan has decided to detain him for a period of two months. Moreover, they limited contacts with relatives. We have 10 days to appeal the decision, which we intend to do," Zohrabyan said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The lawyer stressed that the court's decision was groundless and illegal, and accused the judge of bias. "There is no corpus delicti, there is absolutely none," Zohrabyan added. He also believes that the archbishop will be moved from the courtroom to the Nubarashen correctional institution.

He promised to release a recording from the court session after completion of the proceedings to "demonstrate the ongoing judicial disgrace."