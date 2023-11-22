Yerevan declares its readiness for negotiations with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Trend.

According to the statement, Armenia reaffirms its political will to repair relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to build peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated Baku’s readiness to hold bilateral talks with Armenia to expedite the signing of a peace treaty.

“Azerbaijan stands prepared for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to finalize the peace agreement as soon as possible. We believe it is up to the two countries to decide together the future of their relations. Responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the selection of a mutually acceptable venue, or a decision to meet at the state border, belongs to the two countries,” the ministry said.

Baku also urged Yerevan to avoid new unnecessary delays in the peace process.

