Yerevan expresses readiness to sign peace treaty with Baku within a month

Yerevan has declared its readiness to complete work on a peace treaty with Baku and sign it within a month.

“A peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is complete enough for signing, and the Armenian side expresses its readiness to work constructively and intensively towards its conclusion and signing within the next month,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.The statement says that the peace treaty being negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan clearly states that the parties recognize each other’s territorial integrity and have no territorial claims against each other. “There is also an agreed provision in the draft peace agreement that neither party can invoke its domestic law to fail to comply with its obligations under the peace agreement.”Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov earlier stated that Baku has recently received another package of peace treaty proposals from Yerevan.“A few days ago, we received new proposals from Armenia regarding a peace treaty. I would like to note that there are fewer open questions, and positive progress is observed,” Bayramov added.

News.Az