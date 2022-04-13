Yerevan in favor of normalization of ties with Ankara – Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is in favor of the normalization of relations with Ankara, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a parliamentary session on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan noted that the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkiye relations should not be delayed, and the international community fully supports this.

“During discussions with our international partners, we say that this process may not yield immediate results. If the process does not go fast, everything must be done to prevent it from happening. The international community strongly supports this process,” the Armenian premier added.

News.Az