Yerevan-Moscow plane makes emergency landing in Russia's Mineralnye Vody
The plane that flew from Yerevan to Moscow made an unscheduled stop at the airport of the Russian city of Mineralnye Vody on Friday.
A passenger of the plane, the lecturer of the Yerevan State University David Hayrapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the passengers were not informed about the reason of emergency landing.
The Public Relations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation told Armenian News - NEWS.am that the plane landed due to the health problems of one of the passengers who needed medical help.
News.Az