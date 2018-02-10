Yerevan-Moscow plane makes emergency landing in Russia's Mineralnye Vody

+ ↺ − 16 px

The plane that flew from Yerevan to Moscow made an unscheduled stop at the airport of the Russian city of Mineralnye Vody on Friday.

A passenger of the plane, the lecturer of the Yerevan State University David Hayrapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the passengers were not informed about the reason of emergency landing.

The Public Relations Department of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation told Armenian News - NEWS.am that the plane landed due to the health problems of one of the passengers who needed medical help.

