Yerevan municipality reveals 73 cases of illegal business activities

Over the past week, 27 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up in Yerevan municipality on street vending, Yerevan municipality’s press service report

A total of 73 cases have been revealed on the illegal business activities.

The activities of funeral services centers were also monitored, as a result of which five illegal cases of service provision were identified, and administrative proceedings were instituted. The materials were sent to the State Revenue Committee.

