Yerevan on possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Moscow

Yerevan on possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is no agreement on holding a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev in Moscow."

There is no meeting scheduled to take place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Arman Yegoyan, spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister, told Interfax agency, APA reports.

"There is no agreement on holding a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev in Moscow," he said.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are invited to participate in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow on June 14.

News.Az

News.Az