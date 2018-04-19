Yerevan opposition activists changes tactics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition activists are marching down Yerevan streets to gather supporters for an evening rally following an attempted blockade of ministries in the downtown city.

The opposition tried to block entrances to ministries on the Arama Street from about 08:30 to 10:30 local time (07:30 - 09:30 Moscow time). However, police managed to provide entry to the facilities for employees, and protesters did not attempt to storm police barricades.

The activists, headed by Yelk faction leader Nikol Pashinyan, then marched down Yerevan’s streets to gather more people for the rally that is to be held on the Respubliki Square (the Republic Square) at 19:00.

The protesters moved to the Arshakunyats Avenue, blocking traffic on some road sections and creating a jam. Police cars are following the marching demonstrators. About 200-300 people are taking part in the march, TASS reported.

This morning protesters tried to block Armenia’s government building, where at 11:00 (10:00 Moscow time) the first session of the new cabinet of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan will be held.

News.Az

