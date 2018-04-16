Yerevan opposition rally grows into clash with police - PHOTO + VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants protesting against the appointment of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister blocked central streets of Yerevan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that the students taking part in the action clashed with the policemen.

The latter demand that the protesters do not restrict the citizens' right to move.

Periodically, there are also skirmishes with the drivers of vehicles blocked by protesters.

