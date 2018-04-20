Yerevan police: 183 people are detained
As of Friday at 3 pm, capital city Yerevan police have detained 183 people.
The massive protest actions against election of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia’s Prime Minister continue for the eighth consecutive day, news.am reports. During the rally at Republic Square on Thursday, leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan said their goal is to block the main streets connecting districts of Yerevan.
