Yerevan: Protesters reach building of Armenia’s foreign ministry

The participants of the opposition march headed by MP Nikol Pashinyan have reached the building of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The doors of the foreign office as well as the doors of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Court of Cassation were closed. The protesters sat down to have rest at the same time whistling and shouting mottos, news.am reports.

The protesters continued marching towards Mashtots Avenue – one of the main avenues in downtown Yerevan.

