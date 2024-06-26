Yerevan says it received new package of peace proposals from Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan has said that Yerevan received the tenth package of proposals for a peace treaty from Baku.

Grigoryan stated that the process remains dynamic, with periods of progress and stagnation, but affirmed ongoing efforts, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced that Baku received a new peace proposal package from Yerevan.The minister emphasised that before negotiations with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty in May 2024, the Azerbaijani side sent its proposals to Yerevan regarding the draft peace treaty.“A few days ago we received proposals on a peace treaty from Armenia. I would like to note that there are fewer open questions. Positive progress is being observed,” Bayramov said.The Azerbaijani foreign minister also emphasised that Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace agenda and is ready to take all necessary steps to achieve sustainable peace.

