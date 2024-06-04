Yerevan says mutual understanding achieved with Türkiye on various aspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said mutual understanding has been achieved with Türkiye on various aspects.

"We have established a broad mutual understanding on various aspects concerning the normalization of relations with Türkiye. Now, it's crucial to monitor the implementation of these agreements on the ground,"Mirzoyan said during parliamentary hearings on the 2023 budget execution, News.Az reports citing Armenian mediaHe further highlighted the existence of a "very constructive dialogue" with Türkiye.It's worth noting that in December 2021, both Yerevan and Ankara appointed special representatives for normalization talks. Subsequently, in July 2022, an agreement was reached in Vienna to facilitate the crossing of the Armenian-Turkish land border for third-country nationals visiting Armenia and Türkiye, along with the direct air transportation of goods, although practical implementation is still pending. Moreover, in January 2023, Ankara notified Yerevan of the lifting of the ban on direct air cargo transportation.

