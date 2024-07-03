Yerevan says signing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty will be ‘landmark event’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan is poised to be a landmark event, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.Mirzoyan expressed optimism about the peace process. He stated that "if we work intensively within a month, we will be able to finalize this process and sign this important agreement with Azerbaijan."He emphasized the critical role of fully opening infrastructure and communication links for regional development and stability.

News.Az