Yerevan signs ceasefire regime with one hand and launches missiles with the other - Russian analyst

No one expected that the U.S.-mediated third humanitarian ceasefire agreement would be respected by Armenia, Andrey Petrov, Deputy Director-General of the Russian news and analysis agency "Vestnik Kavkaza", told News.az.

"The leadership of Armenia already understands that it has lost the Karabakh war and now tries to simply cause Azerbaijan as much damage as possible, including in the international arena. Therefore, Yerevan uses the next ceasefire as another basis for provocations against the Azerbaijani army with the expectation of retaliatory fire and the presentation of the self-defense of Azerbaijan as a violation of agreements."

According to him, the difference between the approaches of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to the Karabakh war is very typical here.

"For Azerbaijan, this is a war of liberation, it wants to restore order on its lands and to live peacefully on them further, so Baku uses every opportunity to reduce human losses. Hence, the willingness to stop fighting at any moment and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as Yerevan matures, hence the security guarantees for the peaceful population left behind in Karabakh".

And for Armenia, the expert believes, this war has turned into a matter of life and death of Nikol Pashinyan and his team.

"They don't care what happens to the region, what happens to Karabakh and Armenia itself, they just need to stay in power. That is why they put pressure on all the levers they have (and those they only think they have), lie in all directions as long as somebody believes them, violate all the rules of warfare, including the delivery of mercenaries and terrorist acts against civilians and civilian objects. Modern Yerevan signs the ceasefire with one hand and launches the next rocket with the other, because it is cornered by its own efforts and can't get out, even with foreign help."

А. Petrov also added that the positions of international mediators, who continue to allow illegal, smuggled arms supplies to Armenia and flights of mercenaries and "volunteers" cause deep regret: "It is easy to stop fighting: they will stop by themselves as soon as the aggressive side - Armenia - exhausts its military resources. Simply because then it will have nothing to show for aggression on the battlefield."

