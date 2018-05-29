Yerevan State University students boycott classes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The YSU Restart initiative on Tuesday launched a protest action at Yerevan State University (YSU).

The initiative called on the YSU students, faculty, and staff to kick off a boycotting of classes and a labor strike demanding the resignation of YSU Rector Aram Simonyan, the conducting of a financial audit at the university, and the suspension of the activities of the YSU student council and trade union, news.am reports.

Karpis Pashoyan, the spokesperson of First deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, also had issued a letter demanding Simonyan’s resignation.

YSU Rector Aram Simonyan, however, had stated that he will not step down “because of every adventurer.”

News.Az

News.Az