Yerevan students go on hunger strike

Students continue their mass protests against the elimination of occupational determent.

5 of them have declared a hunger strike.

According to Armenian media, the statement came from a member of the initiative 'For the sake of scientific development' David Petrosyan, who also joined the group.

"We, with four of us already served in the army, have declared the hunger strike to struggle against public indifference and the bill eliminating the occupational determent," Petrosyan said.

The students declared hunger strike in one of the lecture halls of the Yerevan State University.

"I urge not to break the door, since we are not going to argue with anyone," he said in the live air on his Facebook page.

