Yerevan subway workers declare strike

Employees of the capital city Yerevan subway system on Wednesday declared a strike and joined the campaign of civil disobedience that has started upon the call of Nikol Pashinyan, opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head.

The Public TV Company of Armenia has informed about the aforementioned.

All subway stations are closed since early morning. All attempts by Armenian News-NEWS.am to get any respective comments from the subway authorities were in vain.

The transport collapse continues in Yerevan.

The Pashinyan-led demonstrators plan to continue their protest actions until 5pm. Subsequently, they will reopen the streets to enable people to arrive at Republic Square, the heart of Yerevan, to attend a rally that is slated for kickoff at 7pm.

The NA on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, staging of labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.

On May 8, a new election for PM will be held at the NA, during which the respective candidates can be nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs—in the 105-seat parliament.

And if a PM is not elected this time, too, the current NA will be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election will be conducted.

