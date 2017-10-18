Yerevan taxi drivers demand resignation of Armenian Transport Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protest action was held in Yerevan demanding the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan.

A group of taxi drivers organized a protest action on October 17, during which the chairman of the League for the Protection of Drivers Tigran Hovhannisyan accused the Armenian Minister of Transport and Communications of inaction.

"The Minister promised us that he will raise issues related to problems in the sphere of taxi services in the parliament.

"However, he never did anything. We suggested to grant temporary equal rights to us and "illegal" taxi drivers, but nothing was done in this sphere either," Hovhannisyan explained, adding that they held a rally in front of the National Assembly and that they met all the factions sitting in the parliament. However, according to him, the discussion of this issue is ongoing to this day.

At the same time, Tigran Hovhannisyan noted that the Minister of Transport and Communications does not control the sphere and must resign.

"This minister is absolutely not versed in this area. We demand his resignation. He definitely needs psychiatric care. He has serious problems with mental health. And the prime minister considers all taxi drivers unshaven, with cigarettes in their mouths, and shod in sandals. This image was created by the minister," the Chairman of the League for the Protection of Drivers complained, adding that the Armenian Ministry of Transport and Communications carried out a 'business genocide'.

The taxi drivers complain that some companies offer taxi services, but are not registered as a taxi service, and do not pay the same amounts as other taxi drivers do. In particular, they mean gg and "Yandex Taxi".

News.Az

News.Az