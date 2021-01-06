Yerevan will not be able to hide real number of military losses in Karabakh forever – expert

The political situation in Armenia following Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War remains unstable and tense, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

The expert said one of the reasons behind the tense political situation in Yerevan is also various kinds of speculation by the Armenian authorities on the number of the country’s military losses in the Second Karabakh War.

“In this matter, the military and political leadership of Armenia is trying to calm down the society, providing to them disinformation about the real number of losses, which, in turn, cannot reflect reality in any way. This is also evidenced by the fact that the parents of many Armenian soldiers are still unable to receive any information about their children. All these contradictions prove the falsity of the country's authorities,” he said.

Ramaldanov stressed that the Armenian authorities will not be able to hide the real number of military losses in Karabakh forever.

The expert also emphasized that despite Yerevan’s attempts to cover up its exact losses in the war, information from various reliable sources, including Armenian ones, gives reason to believe that Armenia's losses may range between 6, 7, and 15 thousand.

“Of course, the information of the Armenian authorities is groundless. There are facts about Armenia’s involvement of foreign mercenaries in the battles in Karabakh. The information about the fate of these people is virtually unknown to anyone. If such information is announced, it will also affect the real number of Armenia’s military losses,” Ramaldanov added.

