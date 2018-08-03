Yerevan's Nakhchivan fears: who needs monitoring?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan repeatedly appealed to the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk with a proposal to monitor the Nakhchivan section of the border with Armenia, Tigran Balayan, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, said recently.

The reason for such appeals, according to Balayan, was some "provocative actions" of Baku on this stretch of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Not bothering with the details of what is happening, Balayan immediately resents that Baku allegedly refuses to carry out the monitoring.

However, Balayan, as already, is very much cunning, because he speaks not about the matter.

First of all, one should figure out what Baku's "provocative actions" are. Balayan seems to be talking about the release of the village of Günnut in the Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the end of May this year. The catch is that the Armenian side still denies the very fact of the liberation of the territories in this direction. Now the Armenian Foreign Ministry really wanted the OSCE to monitor it.

But wait: why would suddenly? If nothing significant happens in the Nakhchivan direction, according to Yerevan, why does the OSCE need to monitor there, and not any other stretch of the border between the two countries? So, Armenia was really concerned about something in Nakhchivan although Yerevan then boasted that the situation is under control.

Let's put it aside and ask ourselves another question: why should the OSCE hold a monitoring on the section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border outside the conflict zone? First, this is not part of the organization's mandate. Secondly, for over two decades Yerevan has been trying to prove with all truths and crooks that the conflict is not between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but between the separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

The fact that this is just a screen for covering the true goals of Armenia is understandable. The military service of Armenian Prime Minister's son in the occupied territories is an additional confirmation of this. But is everything really so bad that Yerevan is no longer able to reconcile its own words?

If Armenia is so eager to see OSCE monitoring along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border, then, first of all, Yerevan must recognize that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essentially Armenian-Azerbaijani, and admit its sad role in it. The OSCE will have to do the same: to clearly and unambiguously confirm that the conflict is between the two countries - Armenia and Azerbaijan, and therefore additional observations should be made at their interstate border.

It is clear that Yerevan will not take such a step, because it will turn out to be a real political nightmare for the Armenian establishment, and it will not be easy to wake up from it. The sluggish aimless OSCE is generally incapable of showing any initiative, so it is not worth expecting anything from it in principle.

Given all this, the Armenian leadership, if it really cares about the course of the conflict settlement, should not shock the air with populist statements and initiatives, but contribute, first of all, to monitoring in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin, where a number of military hardware and manpower come from occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Then the whole world would have the opportunity to finally make sure of who Azerbaijan is fighting with all these years.

Fikret Dolukhanov,

Trend observer

News.Az