Yet another blood donation by Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The company employees supported the children, suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and leukemia.

On July, 27 the main headquarters of Azercell Telecom were open for all employees, wishing to support the children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and leukemia. The blood donation initiative was organized with the organizational support of Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation Public Union.

Many employees of Azercell Telecom joined the initiative carried out by the medical staff of Central Blood Bank. All the necessary safety measures were taken during the procedure by means of professional medical equipment to ensure safety of the donors, as well as the medical staff. The participants donated their blood following a complete medical examination by the hematologists. Blood stock collected during the action will be directed to children registered at the Central Blood Band section of National Hematology and Transfusion Center and will be used for the children in need of blood.

Along with supporting the children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other genetic blood disorder, the campaign aims to draw public attention to this social problem. As blood shortage caused by the application of special quarantine regime, as well as a hot summer season, may severely affect the hematology patients whose lives depend on blood.

It should be noted that this initiative is the second one of its kind organized by the company. As early as in the first months of lockdown period Azercell had organized the first blood donation initiative in its office for the support of the children in need.

News.Az