Yildirim to visit Georgia

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will pay a one-day visit to Georgia on March 15, according to Turkish Prime Ministry sources.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Yıldırım will travel to the Georgian city of Batumi in the evening after addressing a public rally in the Turkish Black Sea province of Artvin.

Yıldırım will meet his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili, with whom he will review all dimensions of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional developments.

They will also discuss preparations for the second High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between Ankara and Tbilisi.

News.Az

