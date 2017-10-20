Yildirim urges Ankara mayor to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged Mayor of Ankara Ibrahim Melih Gokcek to resign.

The PM also expressed hope that Gokcek fulfills the government’s demand, Turkish media outlets reported.

Gokcek has been the mayor of Ankara since 1994.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that three mayors, including the mayor of Ankara, are to resign soon, as he pushes to revitalise his ruling party ahead of 2019 elections.

The mayor of Istanbul has resigned in the last month, as has the mayor of Duzce city in northwest Turkey. The mayor of Nigde city in central Turkey resigned on Wednesday.

