Young Azerbaijani boxers bring home three medals from Serbia

Young Azerbaijani boxers have captured three medals, including a gold at an international tournament held in Vrbas, Serbia.

The gold medal came from Murad Allahverdiyev in the men’s 80kg weight class, while Ali Zamanov (48kg) and Azrak Babirov (54kg) grabbed bronzes of the tournament, AzerTag reports.

The tournament brought together boxers from 24 countries.

