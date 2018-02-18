Young Azerbaijani diplomat gave hard time to Sargsyan in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kerfuffle broke out between Armenia’s president and an Azerbaijani diplomat during a panel discussion at a high-profile security conference in Germany on Februa

The sharp words came during a Munich Security Conference event focusing on nations “in-between Russia and Europe” that featured Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip, EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, and Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachyov.

When the panel moved to questions from the audience, a first secretary at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin suggested to Sargsyan that Armenia could have played a role in regional energy and transport projects if not for the standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If there was no policy of ethnic cleansing of Armenia against Azerbaijan, then probably today, Armenia could have benefitted from those projects,” said the diplomat, Sadi Jafarov.

Jafarov also clearly stressed that Armenia occupied territories of Azerbaijan and being originally from Karabakh as a result of such occupation he cannot go to his home. The host of the panel -- Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy -- by the way ethnically Armenian intervened in an effort to comfort difficult situation of Sargsyan,

"We don’t have time,” Bremmer said, though Jafarov insisted to managed his question.

At the end of event Sargsyan approached Azerbaijani diplomat and in Azerbaijani language angrily said 'Haralısan' meaning where are you from. Azerbaijani diplomat responded I'm from Karabakh. Without saying anything Sargsyan left the room. Did Sargsyan felt shameful and pangs of remorse that back in February 1992 he commanded mass killing of Azerbaijanis in Karabakh in Khojaly and ethnic cleansing of million Azerbaijanis from their ancestorial lands?

Sargsyan talked about everything instead of answering the question how it happens that one sovereign country Armenia by use of force occupied territories of another country and cunducted ethnic cleansing therein. Then comes to Munich Security Conference preaches about comprehensive and indivisible security in Europe.

News.Az

News.Az