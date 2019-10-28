Young Azerbaijani girl drives pro-Armenian Pozner into corner (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A young Azerbaijani Arzu Mammadova from Nagorno-Karabakh drove into corner the Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner, known for his pro-Armenian position, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

After hearing Pozner’s speech in California, Mammadova introduced herself and noted that she is from Karabakh. She stressed that many nations live in Azerbaijan in harmony and there is no discrimination, including against Jews.

Young Azerbaijani girl noted that a journalist like Vladimir Pozner should be impartial. "Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory occupied by Armenia. There are a number of UN resolutions requiring the unconditional liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands. No country in the world, including Armenia, recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as independent," said Mammadova, stressing that Azerbaijanis and Armenians lived in Nagorno-Karabakh for many years and there is still an Armenian church in the center of Baku.

"By supporting Armenia, you applaud the murderers of women and children, thereby discriminating against thousands of Azerbaijanis, internally displaced persons, including me and my family," Mammadova said. Afterwards, she asked a question about where is the line between freedom of speech and hate speech.

Not finding what to say, Vladimir Pozner stated: “Nagorno-Karabakh is the officially recognized territory of Armenia", to which Mammadova, having interrupted him, noted that this is officially recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

