Young Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 12 medals from European Championships
Azerbaijani kickboxers have claimed a clutch of twelve medals, including five golds from the WAKO Children, Cadets & Juniors European Championships held in Gyor, Hungary.
The tournament brought together more than 2000 fighters from 39 countries.
