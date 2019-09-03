Yandex metrika counter

Young Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 12 medals from European Championships

Azerbaijani kickboxers have claimed a clutch of twelve medals, including five golds from the WAKO Children, Cadets & Juniors European Championships held in Gyor, Hungary.

The tournament brought together more than 2000 fighters from 39 countries.

