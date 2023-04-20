Young Azerbaijani musicians stun audience in Munich (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Germany organized a concert program at Münchner Künstlerhaus (House of Artists) in Munich.

The event was attended by deputies of the Landtag of Bavaria (state parliament), representatives of state government agencies, consuls accredited in Munich, media representatives, scientific and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, Jewish and other communities in Bavaria, the embassy told News.Az.

The event started with the screening of a short film called “German Heritage in Azerbaijan”.

Speaking at the event, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany, said the relations between the two countries have an ancient history. He noted that the first German settlements were established in Azerbaijan about 200 years ago, and since then, friendly and friendly relations between Germans and Azerbaijanis have been formed.

As for the current state of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, the diplomat emphasized the significant role of mutual visits in further deepening bilateral ties. Recalling that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a successful visit to Germany this March, Ambassador Aghayev noted that this visit marked the opening of a new page in relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also touched upon economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Alexander König, Vice Chairman of the CSU Parliamentary Group at the Landstag of Bavaria, said there is great potential for developing relations, including economic cooperation, between Azerbaijan and Bavaria. König also praised Azerbaijan’s growing role as an energy supplier for Europe, including Germany.

After the speeches, young Azerbaijani musicians living in Germany - pianist Narmin Najafli and opera singer Marziya Huseynova performed works by Azerbaijani and European composers. The works by world-renowned Azerbaijani composers Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Asaf Zeynalli, Vagif Mustafazde, Niyazi and Adil Babirov and famous Europen composers Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schuman and Charles Gounod, performed by the young musicians stunned the audience at Münchner Künstlerhaus.

News.Az