Young Azerbaijani pianist wins int’l competition in US
- 22 Feb 2022 14:04
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 170770
- Music
- Share https://news.az/news/young-azerbaijani-pianist-wins-intl-competition-in-us Copied
Young Azerbaijani pianist Lala Piriyeva has successfully performed in the American Edition international competition held in the United States with the support of the famous festival and competition organizing committee Fiestalonia Milenio, News.Az reports.
She won the 1st place.
As a result of the competition, her teacher Elmira Allahverdiyeva was awarded a "Professor" certificate.