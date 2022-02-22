Yandex metrika counter

Young Azerbaijani pianist wins int’l competition in US

Young Azerbaijani pianist Lala Piriyeva has successfully performed in the American Edition international competition held in the United States with the support of the famous festival and competition organizing committee Fiestalonia Milenio, News.Az reports. 

She won the 1st place.

As a result of the competition, her teacher Elmira Allahverdiyeva was awarded a "Professor" certificate.


