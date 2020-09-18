Young Azerbaijani violinist qualifies for semifinal of int'l competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s talented violinist, Honored Artist Elvin Hoja Ganiyev has qualified for the Semifinal of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition due to be held on May 17, 2021, at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

George Enescu Competition is an international platform for launching the future world-class musicians.

The final of the competition will be held on May 19, 2021, with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of maestro Wilson Hermanto.

As a whole, eight young violinists representing 6 countries, out of the 17 competitors, including Gennaro Cardaropoli (Italy), Elvin Hoja Ganiyev (Turkey/Azerbaijan), Jeewon Kim (South Korea), Tassilo Probst (Germany), Tomotaka Seki (Japan), Valentin Serban (Romania), Ayaka Uchio (Japan), and Jaewon Wee (South Korea) will compete in the semifinal.

News.Az