Young climate champion from Azerbaijan awarded ‘Green Ticket’ to attend first ever UN Youth Climate Summit

The United Nations announced that 100 outstanding young climate champions chosen from around the world will receive support to participate in the UN Youth Climate Summit on Saturday, 21 September at the UN Headquarters in New York, AzerTag reports.

Nijat Eldarov, a young climate activist from Azerbaijan, is among the 100 ‘Green Ticket’ recipients.

The “Green Ticket” winners will join the more than 500 young climate leaders selected to participate in the first-ever Youth Climate Summit at the UN. The Summit will provide a platform for young climate leaders to showcase their solutions on a global stage and engage directly with decision-makers on the defining issue of our time. Youth leaders will present the discussions of the Youth Climate Summit at the Climate Action Summit on Monday, 23 September.

The 100 ‘Green Ticket’ winners will receive funded travel as carbon-neutral as possible to New York to attend the Youth Climate Summit, after being selected from a group of over 7,000 applicants between the ages of 18 to 29, based on their demonstrated commitment to addressing the climate crisis and advancing solutions. Recipients represent countries from all regions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Green Ticket recipients and all successful applicants in a video message, saying, “I appeal to young people around the world to follow the Summit online and to be drivers of climate action in their own countries.”

News.Az

