Youth Foundation under President of Azerbaijan honored with an international award

The Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan has been awarded the King Hamad Award in the field of "Empowering Youth for Sustainable Development".

The award was established under a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

1news.az reports with reference to the message of the Youth Foundation that this was announced at the Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on January 30-31, 2018, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The main objective of the competition is to identify, carefully study the activities and encourage institutions with outstanding achievements in the area of ​​empowering youth, motivating them, supporting their innovative ideas.

At the same time, the objective of this initiative is to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (LRC) to ensure a better future for young people. The significant success in this area is the main requirement for each candidate participating in the competition.

The 2018 competition was open to all countries, and governmental and non-governmental organizations from 87 countries took part in it. The Azerbaijani Youth Foundation won the award in the nomination of state organizations.

