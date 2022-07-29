Youth from over 60 NAM member states visit liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit continues its work in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Youth representing more than 60 NAM member states arrived in Fuzui district on Friday, News.Az reports.

The summit participants first viewed the Fuzuli International Airport, an air gateway to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

They were informed that the airport was built at the most advanced level. The air harbor is capable of receiving any type of aircraft. Its runway is 3000 meters long and 60 meters wide. The airport terminal, equipped with modern infrastructure, can serve at least 200 passengers per hour.

The summit participants then left for the city of Shusha.

News.Az